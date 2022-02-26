Kyiv toughens curfew, violators to be considered ‘enemy’: Mayor

Kyiv authorities on Saturday toughened curfew orders in the city, saying violators would be considered “enemy” saboteurs as Russian forces press to capture Ukraine’s capital.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said that to improve the defense of the capital the curfew will be extended from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. local time between Saturday and Monday.

“All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” Klitschko wrote in an online post.

