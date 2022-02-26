Pakistani security forces kill militant in raid in northwest

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering a firefight that killed one militant, the military said Saturday.

The raid took place in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan tribal district that long served as a safe haven for extremists. The raid was part of a continuing operation to rid the tribal belt of militants.

The military said the dead militant was involved in attacks on security forces in recent months and that arms and ammunition were seized from the hideout.

North Waziristan and other tribal regions bordering Afghanistan had been a sanctuary for militants until massive military operations began after the 2014 militant attack on an army-run school in Peshawar. More than 150 people were killed, mostly school children.

