.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s PSB says does not own ship seized by France: TASS

  • Font
Russian cargo ship Baltic Leader is seen after it was diverted for allegedly violating EU-imposed sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, February 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian cargo ship Baltic Leader is seen after it was diverted for allegedly violating EU-imposed sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, February 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia’s PSB says does not own ship seized by France: TASS

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia’s PSB-Leasing company, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is under international sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, does not own the ship Baltic Leader, seized by France earlier on Saturday, TASS news agency said.

The Russian state news agency quoted the company as saying the vessel had been sold before sanctions were slapped on Promsvyazbank.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Russian embassy in Paris will send a note of protest to the French foreign ministry over the seizure of a Russian-flagged cargo ship by French officials who said they were enforcing sanctions, the embassy said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The vessel is mentioned in a United States Treasury document detailing US sanctions against Russia, which linked it to the Russian bank.

Read more:

Ukraine not refusing negotiation with Russia, but not ready for ultimatums: Official

Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: Kadyrov

Kremlin: Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks with Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More