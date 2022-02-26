Russia’s PSB says does not own ship seized by France: TASS

Russia’s PSB-Leasing company, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is under international sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, does not own the ship Baltic Leader, seized by France earlier on Saturday, TASS news agency said.

The Russian state news agency quoted the company as saying the vessel had been sold before sanctions were slapped on Promsvyazbank.

The Russian embassy in Paris will send a note of protest to the French foreign ministry over the seizure of a Russian-flagged cargo ship by French officials who said they were enforcing sanctions, the embassy said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The vessel is mentioned in a United States Treasury document detailing US sanctions against Russia, which linked it to the Russian bank.

