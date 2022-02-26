.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation: RIA

  • Font
Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation: RIA

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalizing the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other “unfriendly jurisdictions”, Medvedev was quoted as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion, 33 children wounded: Interfax

Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions

Kyiv apartment block hit by missile: Emergency services

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More