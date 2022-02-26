Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation: RIA

Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalizing the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other “unfriendly jurisdictions”, Medvedev was quoted as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion, 33 children wounded: Interfax

Russia halts space launches from French Guiana over sanctions

Kyiv apartment block hit by missile: Emergency services