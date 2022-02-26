Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Twitter said in a tweet on Saturday it was aware its service was being restricted for some people in Russia and said it was working to keep the site safe and accessible.

On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media. It was not immediately clear what Russia’s restrictions on Facebook would involve.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.

