Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia amid Ukraine crisis
Twitter said in a tweet on Saturday it was aware its service was being restricted for some people in Russia and said it was working to keep the site safe and accessible.
On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media. It was not immediately clear what Russia’s restrictions on Facebook would involve.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.
Read more:
Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance: NetBlocks
Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media ‘censorship’ amid Ukraine crisis
Russia watchdog bans media from using ‘invasion, assault’ in Ukraine attack reports
-
At least 150,000 people flee Ukraine to neighboring countries: UNHCRThe UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said at least 150,000 refugees had fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, such as Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, ... World News
-
Anonymous bomb threats made about Moscow train stations and airports: RIAAnonymous messages threatening to place bombs at Moscow’s train stations and airports have been received by the authorities and checks are being made, ... World News
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky asks India’s Modi for UN Security Council supportUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for “political support” at the UN after New Delhi ... World News
-
Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: Defense ministryThe Russian army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, the ... World News