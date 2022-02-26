UK says bulk of Russian forces advancing towards center of Kyiv

Britain’s defense ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city center.



Britain, which earlier disputed Russian reports that Russian forces had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol, said the Ukrainian military was continuing to put up staunch resistance across the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30 km from the center of the city,” the defense ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.



“Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force. Russian casualties are likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin,” it said.

Read more:

Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance: NetBlocks

Russia-bound cargo ship intercepted by French navy in English Channel

‘This war will last,’ Macron warns French farmers on Ukraine