Ukraine not refusing negotiation with Russia, but not ready for ultimatums: Official
Ukraine on Saturday denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Reuters Ukraine has prepared a negotiating position but was faced with impractical negotiating conditions from Russia.
“It was yesterday that the aggressive actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation escalated, up to evening and night mass air and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities,” he said in a message.
“We consider such actions only an attempt to break Ukraine and force it to accept categorically unacceptable conditions.”
Read more: Kremlin: Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks with Russia
-
Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: KadyrovRamzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had ... World News
-
Russia’s PSB says does not own ship seized by France: TASSRussia’s PSB-Leasing company, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is under international sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, does not own the ... World News
-
Kremlin: Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks with RussiaThe Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro ... World News