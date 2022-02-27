Chechen leader Kadyrov calls for expanding Russia’s invasion ‘in all directions’

The pro-Kremlin leader of Russia's Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on Sunday for the Russian military to expand its military offensive in Ukraine “in all directions.”

“The time has come to make a concrete decision and start a large-scale operation in all directions and territories of Ukraine,” Kadyrov said in a statement on his Telegram account.

“I myself have repeatedly developed tactics and strategies against terrorists, participated in battles. In my understanding, the tactics chosen in Ukraine are too slow. It lasts a long time and, in my view, are not effective,” he added.

Russia’s began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday bringing explosions and setting off air raid sirens in Kyiv and other cities, and leading to dozens of Ukrainian casualties both civilian and military.

Kadyrov announced on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government.

Kadyrov calls himself “Putin’s foot soldier”, has ruled Chechnya for the past decade and has been called out by rights groups for human rights violations. He is important for the Kremlin because he pledges absolute loyalty in return for ruling a majority Muslim region with a wide degree of autonomy and generous subsidies.

