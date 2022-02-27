.
Denmark says its doors are open for refugees fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye attends a meeting at the EU Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), in Brussels, Belgium, on January 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Denmark is ready to give shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said on Sunday.

“We have 13,000 Ukrainian citizens already living in Denmark. I know that some people that want to flee Ukraine want to live with their family and their friends in Denmark,” he told reporters as he arrived for a special meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

“I have signaled very clearly that the Danish door is open and that we are willing to help.”

