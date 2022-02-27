Greece is to send Ukraine ‘defense equipment’ and humanitarian aid: PM

Greece is to send Ukraine “defense equipment” and humanitarian aid, the prime minister’s office said Sunday, after Athens accused Russia of killing 10 ethnic Greeks during its invasion of Ukraine.

Two military transport planes were to depart for Poland on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office said in a statement, without adding further details about what equipment they would be carrying.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A separate shipment of humanitarian aid was also to be sent the same day, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias, it added.

Greece on Saturday accused Russia of committing “murder” against members of the ethnic Greek community in Ukraine.

It said at least 10 members of Ukraine’s ethnic Greek community of over 100,000 people were killed Saturday in two villages in southeastern Ukraine, in assaults it has blamed on Russia.

But the Russian embassy in Athens has insisted that Moscow is “exclusively” targeting military units and installations in Ukraine and did not bomb “inhabited areas and villages.”



Greek foreign ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou on Sunday accused the embassy of lying.

“What the embassy said, I am sorry to say, is fake news. We have proof,” Papaioannou told Skai TV.

“Orthodox bombs killed Orthodox ethnic Greeks,” he said.

Athens has summoned the Russian ambassador to the Greek foreign ministry on Sunday.

Read more: Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss