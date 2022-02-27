Russian President Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense chiefs to put the country’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert on Sunday and accused the West of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country.
International tensions are already soaring over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Putin’s order will cause further alarm.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Moscow has the world’s second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country’s deterrence forces.
“I order the defense minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service,” Putin said.
“You see that Western countries are not only unfriendly to our country in the economic sphere -- I mean illegitimate sanctions,” he added, in a televised address.
“Senior officials of leading NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country.”
Defence Minister Shoigu replied: “Affirmative.”
The Russian president on Thursday ordered the invasion of Ukraine, sending shockwaves around the world.
Russian ground forces have pressed into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, the intensity of which has likely surprised Moscow, according to Western sources.
Ukrainian authorities describe some Russian troops as demoralized and exhausted, claiming that dozens have surrendered.
Read more:
Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, as Kyiv continues to hold its defense
US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban
Germany to sharply boost defense spending in response to ‘Putin’s war’: Scholz
-
Germany to sharply boost defense spending in response to ‘Putin’s war’: ScholzChancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday Germany would sharply increase its spending on defense to more than 2 percent of its economic output in one of a ... World News
-
Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas: Chancellor ScholzGermany will make good on plans to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and up its natural gas reserves to cut its dependence on Russian ... Energy
-
Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, as Kyiv continues to hold its defenseUkrainian forces had secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country’s second-biggest city, the ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he spoke to Belarus’ LukashenkoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said on his Telegram channel that he had spoken with Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko, after ... World News
-
Ukraine lodges case against Russia in the HagueUkraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in the Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr ... World News
-
Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in BelarusA Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the ... World News
-
At least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine: UNAt least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief ... World News
-
Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassadorTen Greek nationals have been killed and six others wounded by Russian bombing near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, while ... World News
-
Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary TrussThe Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a “number of years” and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow “to seek to use even worse weapons,” British ... World News
-
Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing UkrainePresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia’s invading forces pressed ... World News
-
Greece is to send Ukraine ‘defense equipment’ and humanitarian aid: PMGreece is to send Ukraine “defense equipment” and humanitarian aid, the prime minister’s office said Sunday, after Athens accused Russia of killing 10 ... World News
-
Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion ‘war’Turkey called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “war” on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an ... Middle East
-
Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UNThe UN refugee agency said Sunday more than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.“The current total is now 368,000 and ... World News