.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus 

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS

Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in Belarus

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the first negotiations since Russia started its invasion on February 24.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation included officials from the foreign and defense ministries and President Vladimir Putin’s office, and was awaiting the arrival of their Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More