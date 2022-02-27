.
Russian troops enter Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Ukrainian official

A view of a residential building damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv on February 26, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Moscow

Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.

“The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city center,” Sinegubov said. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out.”

Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.



