Russian troops enter Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Ukrainian official
Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.
“The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city center,” Sinegubov said. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out.”
Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.
Video from Kharkiv, military truck burning pic.twitter.com/xxGgd3BmGq— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 27, 2022
Read more:
US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban
Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions
Ukrainian President Zelensky asks India’s Modi for UN Security Council support
-
US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT banThe United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system in further ... World News
-
Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctionsRussian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new ... World News
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky asks India’s Modi for UN Security Council supportUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for “political support” at the UN after New Delhi ... World News
