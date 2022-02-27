Ukraine and Russia agree to talks on Belarus border without preconditions: Zelenskiyy

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy’s office said on Sunday.



The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiyy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskiyy said.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he said in a statement.

