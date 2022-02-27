Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss
The Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a “number of years” and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow “to seek to use even worse weapons,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday.
“I fear this will be a long haul, this could be a number of years,” Truss told Sky News.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia have strong forces and we know the Ukrainians are brave, they are determined to stand up for their sovereignty and territorial integrity and they are determined to fight,” she said.
The minister said that intelligence showed that Ukrainian forces were “continuing to resist Russian advances” and that there had not been “significant changes” overnight.
But she warned Russian President Vladimir Putin could deploy more deadly weapons.
“This could well be the beginning the end for Putin and I fear that he is determined to use the most unsavory means in this war.
“I fear this conflict could be very, very bloody. We do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons,” she added.
However, Putin “should be aware the International Criminal Court is already looking at what is happening in Ukraine and there will be serious consequences for him personally,” she told Sky News.
Western allies on Saturday agreed on a new volley of financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including the exclusion of a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.
The allies also agreed to impose restrictive measures to prevent the Russian central bank from “using international financial transactions to prop up the ruble,” a senior US official said.
Read more: US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban
-
Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing UkrainePresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia’s invading forces pressed ... World News
-
Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassadorTen Greek nationals have been killed and six others wounded by Russian bombing near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Greece said on Saturday, while ... World News
-
At least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine: UNAt least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief ... World News
-
Zelenskyy ready to talk with Russia, but not in BelarusUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian ... World News
-
Russian delegation ready for talks with Ukraine in BelarusA Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying on Sunday, the ... World News
-
Zelenskyy asks UN to strip Russia of its security council voteUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN ... World News
-
Germany stresses China’s “special responsibility” over UkraineGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's “special responsibility” with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese ... World News
-
Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning from ads on websites, YouTubeAlphabet Inc’s Google barred on Saturday Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps ... Life
-
Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in Ukraine south, southeastMoscow claimed Sunday its troops had “entirely” besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast, as the ... World News