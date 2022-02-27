Ukraine lodges case against Russia in the Hague
Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in the Hague to get it to halt its invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression,” Zelenskyy declared in a tweet.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.”
Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022
The ICJ, which is based in the Netherlands capital The Hague, does not have a mandate to bring criminal charges against individual Russian leaders behind the four-day-old invasion.
But it is the world’s top court for resolving legal complaints between states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
The Kremlin has tried to justify its operation to “demilitarize” Ukraine as an attempt to prevent the alleged persecution of the country’s Russian-speaking minority.
But the international community has roundly condemned the invasion as a flagrant breach of international law, and many Ukrainian civilians have volunteered to defend their country.
Read more:
At least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine: UN
Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UN
Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary Truss
-
At least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine: UNAt least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief ... World News
-
Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UNThe UN refugee agency said Sunday more than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.“The current total is now 368,000 and ... World News
-
Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: British Foreign Secretary TrussThe Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a “number of years” and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow “to seek to use even worse weapons,” British ... World News
-
1
1
Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: KadyrovWorld News
-
2
2
Finland, Sweden comments on NATO show how Putin miscalculated: President BidenWorld News
-
3
3
Russia-bound cargo ship intercepted by French navy in English ChannelWorld News
-
4
4
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s unconfirmed Black Sea warship banWorld News
-
5
5
Germany to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, missiles: Chancellor ScholzWorld News
-
6
6
Zelenskyy ready to talk with Russia, but not in BelarusWorld News
-
1
1
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbsWorld News
-
2
2
Sweden, Finland plan to stay out of NATOWorld News
-
3
3
Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: KadyrovWorld News
-
4
4
Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in its air defense zoneWorld News
-
5
5
Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation beginsWorld News
-
6
6
Turkey unable to stop Russian warships in Black Sea due to int’l pact: FMWorld News
-
1
1
Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: KadyrovWorld News
-
2
2
Zelenskyy ready to talk with Russia, but not in BelarusWorld News
-
3
3
UAE official Gargash says UAE encourages political solution to Ukraine conflictWorld News
-
4
4
Ukraine lodges case against Russia in the HagueWorld News
-
5
5
Ukraine army secures Kharkiv, as Kyiv continues to hold its defenseWorld News
-
6
6
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says he spoke to Belarus’ LukashenkoWorld News