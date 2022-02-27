Zelensky ready to talk with Russia, but not in Belarus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.
The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.
Zelensky said Ukraine was willing to hold talks with Russia, but rejected convening them in neighboring Belarus as it was being used as a launchpad for Moscow’s invasion.
“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them,” Zelensky said in an address posted online.
