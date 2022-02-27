.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UN

  • Font
People arrive at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
People arrive at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, on February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian refugee tally tops 368,000: UN

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The UN refugee agency said Sunday more than 368,000 people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.

“The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise,” United Nations High Commission for Refugees or UNHCR said in a tweet, adding the new figure was based on “data made available by national authorities.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A large number of those escaping to neighboring countries have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since the invasion started early Thursday.

Border guards counted some 77,300 arrivals from Ukraine on Saturday alone.

The refugees have arrived in cars, in packed trains and even on foot.

Those who arrive with nowhere to go can count on the help of volunteers, both members of NGOs and private citizens.

Others have also headed to Moldavia, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Read more:

Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion ‘war’

Greece is to send Ukraine ‘defense equipment’ and humanitarian aid: PM

Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning from ads on websites, YouTube

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More