Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders’ Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on November 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Zelensky asks UN to strip Russia of its security council vote

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.

“To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the right to veto decisions, along with China, France, the UK and the United States.

