.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing Ukraine

  • Font
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 26, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia’s invading forces pressed on with an assault.

“This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed - an anti-war coalition.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has already cost some 200 civilian lives and drawn global condemnation.

Read more:

Zelenskyy ready to talk with Russia, but not in Belarus

Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador

US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More