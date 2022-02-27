Zelenskyy hails international ‘coalition’ backing Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia’s invading forces pressed on with an assault.
“This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed - an anti-war coalition.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has already cost some 200 civilian lives and drawn global condemnation.
