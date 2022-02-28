Beijing urges calm after Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.
Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China’s view that all countries’ legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia’s isolation deepens as Moscow’s invasion faces stiff Ukrainian resistance
Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions
G7 vows new Russia sanctions if invasion continues
-
Russia interested in reaching agreement with Ukraine at talks, says negotiatorRussia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said ... World News
-
G7 vows new Russia sanctions if invasion continuesLeaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Sunday threatened fresh sanctions against Russia if it continues its invasion of Ukraine and vowed not ... World News
-
Russian forces seize two small cities in UkraineRussian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, ... World News
-
Oil price again crosses $100 as Russia puts nuclear forces on alert, bank sanctionsOil prices jumped on Monday on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his ... Energy
-
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as memberThe European Union’s chief executive on Sunday expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under ... World News
-
Venue for Ukraine-Russia talks ‘ready’: BelarusBelarus said Monday that it had prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia, as Moscow’s offensive against ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russian troops ‘reduced pace of offensive’The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into its fifth ... World News
-
South Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctionsSouth Korea will tighten export controls against Russia, by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries’ moves to block some ... World News
-
US asks Americans in Russia to ‘consider’ leaving immediatelyThe United States on Sunday asked its citizens in Russia to “consider” leaving immediately, as commercial airlines cancelled flights and nations shut ... World News
-
Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in UkraineAlphabet Inc’s Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled for Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic ... Technology