Beijing urges calm after Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China, July 22, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Beijing

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China’s view that all countries’ legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.

