Latvian parliament votes to allow its citizens to fight in Ukraine

Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks to the press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium, on February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins speaks to the press as he arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion in Brussels, Belgium, on February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Latvian parliament votes to allow its citizens to fight in Ukraine

Reuters, Vilnius

Published: Updated:

Latvia’s parliament voted unanimously on Monday to allow its nationals to fight in Ukraine if willing, the parliament said in a statement.

“Our citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to defend Ukraine’s independence and our common security must be able to do so,” said Juris Rancanis, chairman of the parliamentary defense, home affairs and corruption prevention commission, which drafted the law.

