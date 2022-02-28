Latvian parliament votes to allow its citizens to fight in Ukraine
Latvia’s parliament voted unanimously on Monday to allow its nationals to fight in Ukraine if willing, the parliament said in a statement.
“Our citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to defend Ukraine’s independence and our common security must be able to do so,” said Juris Rancanis, chairman of the parliamentary defense, home affairs and corruption prevention commission, which drafted the law.
