Mass arrests as Belarus confirms ditching non-nuclear status in referendum vote
About 800 people were arrested as Belarus voted to ditch its non-nuclear status in a referendum that raises the stakes at a time when the country has become a staging ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday.
The vote sparked the biggest protests in months as thousands took to the streets in Belarus, where President Alexander
Lukashenko has imposed a sweeping crackdown on dissent after a contested election challenged his grip on power in 2020.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The vote to change the constitution, passed by 65 percent according to official data, could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.
It comes at a time when Lukashenko has fallen in line behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military assault on Ukraine
after earlier playing an intermediary role between the two neighbors.
“Despite the numerous calls from destructive Telegram channels to destabilize the situation, which were spread by citizens outside the country, mass protests did not happen. Police officers werefocused on prompt response and suppression of provocations,” the interior ministry said.
The new constitution also gives powers to an assembly created by Lukashenko and populated by party loyalists, officials and pro-government activists, and gives lifetime immunity from prosecution to the president if he leaves office.
On Sunday, speaking at a polling station, Lukashenko said that he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.
“If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions,” Lukashenko said.
Lukashenko’s rival in the 2020 vote, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had called on Belarusians to use the referendum vote to protest against the war against Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation” to disarm Kyiv.
In videos and photos posted on social media, dozens of people gathered at polling stations in Minsk and other cities in Belarus on Sunday. Several videos showed the crowd chanting “No to war.”
“There is little we can do now, with all this terror and horror in which we live. But I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t try to do something. We are already considered accomplices,” said Elena, 45, who came to one of the polling stations along with a couple of dozen people. She declined to provide further information about herself for security reasons.
The West has already said it will not recognize the results of the referendum.
Read more:
Russian President Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert
Ukraine’s delegation has arrived at border for talks with Russia: Presidency
EU funds purchase of weapons for Ukraine, steps up Russia sanctions, targets Belarus
-
Beijing urges calm after Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alertChinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian ... World News
-
Russia interested in reaching agreement with Ukraine at talks, says negotiatorRussia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said ... World News
-
G7 vows new Russia sanctions if invasion continuesLeaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Sunday threatened fresh sanctions against Russia if it continues its invasion of Ukraine and vowed not ... World News
-
Russian forces seize two small cities in UkraineRussian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, ... World News
-
Oil price again crosses $100 as Russia puts nuclear forces on alert, bank sanctionsOil prices jumped on Monday on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his ... Energy
-
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as memberThe European Union’s chief executive on Sunday expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russian troops ‘reduced pace of offensive’The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into its fifth ... World News