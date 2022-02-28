More than 500,000 refugees flee Ukraine conflict: UN
More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion five days ago, with more than half fleeing into Poland, the United Nations said Monday.
“More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.
More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) February 28, 2022
According to an earlier UNHCR count, more than 280,000 people fled Ukraine into Poland alone.
Nearly 85,000 crossed into Hungary, more than 36,000 into Moldova, over 32,500 into Romania, 30,000 into Slovakia and over 300 into Belarus, the UNHCR said.
Many of those leaving Ukraine were moving onwards toward other European countries, the UN agency said, tallying some 34,600 who had already done so.
