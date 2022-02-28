Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine developments, energy market with France’s Macron

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the developments in the Ukraine war and its repercussions on the energy markets with France’s President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for developing cooperation in various fields.

“They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in their regard, especially the promotion of international peace and security,” SPA reported.

“During the call, they discussed the situation in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on energy markets. The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and the Kingdom's commitment to the (OPEC+) agreement.”

Russia’s began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The US and EU allies have responded with wide ranging sanctions against Moscow.

