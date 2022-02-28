Turkey, US agree to intensify efforts for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire: Turkish media

Senior advisers for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden on Monday agreed to intensify efforts for talks between Ukraine and Russia to yield a ceasefire, Turkish media reported.

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia faced deepening economic isolation four days after invading Ukraine.

Advertisement

In a call, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan's chief adviser, and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the invasion and other regional issues, the private Demiroren News Agency (DHA) and others cited a statement as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It was agreed to intensity joint efforts for peace talks being held between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to yield results and for a ceasefire to be achieved,” the statement said, according to DHA.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday called Russia's invasion a “war”, allowing it to implement clauses in a 1936 pact that will limit the passage of some Russian vessels through Turkish straits into the Black Sea, as Western powers rained sanctions on Moscow.

Turkey shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both. It has offered to host peace talks, while calling for an immediate end to the war.

Read more:

Russian rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, says regional official

Russian strategic missile forces placed on high alert after Putin order

EU plans to grant Ukrainians right to stay for up to three years