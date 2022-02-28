US authorizes leave for staff at embassy in Russia, suspends operations in Minsk

The State Department announced Monday that it was suspending operations at the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus and authorizing departure for non-emergency employees and family members at the Embassy in Moscow due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The latest move comes after the US Embassy in Russia called on Americans to leave “immediately” due to airlines canceling flights into and out of Russia and several countries banning Russian airlines from using their airspace.

“US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the Embassy warned in a statement on Sunday.

- Developing