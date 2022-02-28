.
Ukraine says Russian troops ‘reduced pace of offensive’

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

“The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas,” the general staff of the armed forces said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the world.

Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, have managed to slow the advance of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country’s northwest and north.

“At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed,” the military said.

“The enemy is demoralized and bears heavy losses,” the military claimed.

