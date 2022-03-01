Red Cross wants $270 million for Ukraine operations  

The Red Cross appealed on Tuesday for more than $270 million to help people caught up in the Ukraine conflict, fearing that millions are rapidly being plunged into extreme suffering.



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating.



“To respond to this sudden, massive need, the two organizations together are appealing for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million),” the joint movement said.



The ICRC is appealing for $163 million (150 million Swiss francs) for its 2022 operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.



“The escalating conflict in Ukraine is taking a devastating toll. Casualty figures keep rising while health facilities struggle to cope,” said ICRC Director General Robert Mardini.



Meanwhile the IFRC appealed for $108 million (100 million Swiss francs) to support national Red Cross Societies to assist an initial two million people in need.



Red Cross teams on the ground are trying to provide life-saving help including basic aid items, medical supplies and shelter.



“The needs of the people affected by the conflict are increasing by the hour,” said IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain.



“I call for global solidarity to ramp up the assistance to people suffering because of this conflict.”



