At least 10 killed in strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zelenskyy claims war crime

At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy described the shelling as a war crime and said defending the capital from Moscow’s army was a top priority.

“The strike against Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism on the part of Russia,” Zelenskyy said in a video statement. On the sixth day of Russia’s invasion, “the defense of the capital today is the key priority for the state,” he added.

Bombardment of civilian targets in Kharkiv broke international rules of conflict, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday.

“The shelling against civilian infrastructure yesterday in Kharkiv violates the laws of war. The EU stands unwavering at the side of Ukraine in these dramatic moments,” Josep Borrell said after a call with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

Read more:

UK warns Putin could be tried for war crimes

Russian FM Lavrov says time for US to remove nuclear weapons from Europe

Russia’s isolation grows as Ukraine fighting rages, denying Putin decisive early gain