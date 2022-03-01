.
Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations: Statement

This file photo taken on May 24, 2017 shows the Palme d'Or trophy inlaid with diamonds which celebrates the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)
The Cannes Film Festival said Tuesday that Russian delegations will not be welcome at this year’s event in May due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Cannes Festival wishes to express all its support to the Ukrainian people,” its team said in a statement.

“We are adding our voice to those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders.

“It has been decided – unless the war of aggression ceases under conditions that satisfy the Ukrainian people – to not welcome official delegations from Russia or to accept the slightest presence linked to the Russian government.”

The organizers said they saluted the courage of all Russians taking the risk of protesting the invasion, and Russian artists and film professionals who have stood up against the current government.

“Faithful to its history, which began in 1939 in resistance to fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Cannes Festival will always put itself at the service of artists and film professionals who raise their voices against violence, repression and injustice,” the statement added.

The Cannes Film Festival was founded in 1939, primarily to compete with the Venice Film Festival in fascist-controlled Italy.

This year’s event is due to take place from May 17 to 28.

