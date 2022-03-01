Europe does not believe ‘Putin’s propaganda’: German foreign minister
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “terrible turning point” but anyone who thought Europeans would remain in a state of shock or believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda was wrong, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
Europe stands together more than ever to provide help to Ukraine, Baerbock said in a press conference after meeting her Polish and French counterparts in Poland, adding she hopes as non-European countries to join the efforts as well.
“Because no one believes the propaganda. Putin’s tanks don’t bring water. Putin’s tanks definitely don’t bring peace. Putin’s tanks do not bring food and baby food. Putin’s tanks only bring suffering and destruction,” Baerbock said.
