German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland to ensure safety: Air force
German warplanes are flying armed air patrols in the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday.
“Safeguarding the skies over Poland,” the air force said on Twitter, above a picture of a starting fighter jet, without giving details.
A military spokesperson told Reuters the Eurofighter jets were flying missions out of Germany over Poland, a country that suffered severely under Nazi Germany in the last century.
Germany is also refueling allied jets over Romania with an A400M tanker and supporting a multinational refueling mission over Poland, according to the spokesperson, on top of having deployed six Eurofighters to Romania where they fly armed air patrols for NATO.
On Monday, Germany announced it would send Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Baltic Sea area.
