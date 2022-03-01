Indian student killed in shelling Ukraine’s Kharkiv: India’s foreign ministry

An Indian student was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry said.



“Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia andUkraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones,” ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.



We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russian forces are firing artillery and laying siege to Kharkiv and other major cities, a Ukrainian official said.



Indians make up around a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students in Ukraine, by far the largest number, according to Ukrainian government data.



New Delhi has evacuated around 4,000 Indians in the last month, but some 16,000 remain trapped since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic last week, according to the latest data from India’s foreign ministry.



The Indian government has dispatched four ministers to neighboring countries to assist in the rescue efforts.

Read more:

Fears of medicine shortages and disease outbreak in Ukraine after Russian invasion

Russia’s isolation grows as Ukraine fighting rages, denying Putin decisive early gain

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Ukraine’s Kyiv