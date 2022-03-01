.
Kremlin says it considers Zelenskyy legitimate president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, on Sept. 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Reuters

The Kremlin says it considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy the legitimate president of Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesperson also said that Ukraine’s European Union application is not a strategic security question because the EU is not a military bloc, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

