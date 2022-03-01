Kremlin says it considers Zelenskyy legitimate president of Ukraine
The Kremlin says it considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy the legitimate president of Ukraine.
A Kremlin spokesperson also said that Ukraine’s European Union application is not a strategic security question because the EU is not a military bloc, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
