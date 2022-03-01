OSCE monitors to leave Donetsk in eastern Ukraine: Source

.
A file photo shows a woman walks past the statue of Lenin in Donetsk on January 18, 2022, the capital of the self-proclaimed state of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)
All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The mission used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east.

On February 13, the US staff at OSCE withdrew by car from Donetsk a Reuters witness said.

