OSCE monitors to leave Donetsk in eastern Ukraine: Source
All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Reuters.
The mission used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On February 13, the US staff at OSCE withdrew by car from Donetsk a Reuters witness said.
Read more:
Over 660,000 people flee Ukraine: UNHCR
Red Cross wants $270 million for Ukraine operations
-
Over 660,000 people flee Ukraine: UNHCRMore than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the UN ... World News
-
Europe does not believe ‘Putin’s propaganda’: German foreign ministerRussia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “terrible turning point” but anyone who thought Europeans would remain in a state of shock or believe Russian ... World News
-
Kremlin says it considers Zelenskyy legitimate president of UkraineThe Kremlin says it considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy the legitimate president of Ukraine.A Kremlin spokesperson also said that Ukraine’s European Union ... World News
-
Russian FM Lavrov says time for US to remove nuclear weapons from EuropeThe West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying ... World News