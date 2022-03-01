.
Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of talks on March 2

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov prepares to sit for talks with Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s presidential aide and head of delegation, in the Gomel region, Belarus on February 28, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. (Reuters)
Reuters

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

Moscow launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine last week bringing explosions in Kyiv and other cities and displacing thousands of people. Russia’s move against its neighbor drew international condemnations.

Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia and excluded some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT. Some sanctions even targeted President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine but the ceasefire talks failed to reach a breakthrough.

Ukraine recalls envoys from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan

UN seeks $1.7 billion for urgent Ukraine aid

Ukrainian Snake Island defenders feared dead found ‘alive and well’: Ukrainian Navy

