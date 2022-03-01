Russia warns Kyiv residents ahead of attacks on intel sites    

Russian troops will carry out an attack on what they said was the infrastructure of Ukraine’s intelligence services in Kyiv and urged residents living nearby to leave, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



“In order to suppress information attacks on Russia, the technological infrastructure of the SBU [Ukraine’s Security Service] and the 72nd main PSO [Psychological Operations Unit] center in Kyiv will be hit with high-precision weapons,” defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We call on... Kyiv residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes,” Konashenkov added.



His statement comes as Russian troops are ramping up efforts to take Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.



Ukrainian authorities have accused the Russian army of carrying out strikes on residential areas in several cities, including the eastern city of Kharkiv, where fierce fighting is taking place.



Russia says it does not target civilians, despite evidence otherwise. Ukraine says up to 350 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded.



Read more:



UN seeks $1.7 billion for urgent Ukraine aid



Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells EU: ‘Prove that you are with us’



Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry



Advertisement