.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry    

  • Font
Ukrainian border guards patrol the Sea of Azov off the city of Mariupol on April 30, 2021. / AFP / Aleksey Filippov
Ukrainian border guards patrol the Sea of Azov off the city of Mariupol on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels have linked up in a key region along the Azov Sea coast in eastern Ukraine, a defense ministry spokesman said Tuesday, on the sixth day of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that rebels had “joined the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which took control of the regions of Ukraine along the coast of the Sea of Azov.”

Read more:

At least 10 killed in strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zelenskyy claims war crime

Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talks

UN estimates one million people displaced inside Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More