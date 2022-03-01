Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry
Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels have linked up in a key region along the Azov Sea coast in eastern Ukraine, a defense ministry spokesman said Tuesday, on the sixth day of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that rebels had “joined the military units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which took control of the regions of Ukraine along the coast of the Sea of Azov.”
Read more:
At least 10 killed in strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zelenskyy claims war crime
Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talks
UN estimates one million people displaced inside Ukraine
-
At least 10 killed in strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zelenskyy claims war crimeAt least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, ... World News
-
Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talksThe Kremlin on Tuesday said it was too early to draw conclusions from a first round of talks held with Ukraine on ending the war following Moscow’s ... World News
-
UN estimates one million people displaced inside UkraineAn estimated one million people have been displaced inside Ukraine by the Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday, in addition to ... World News