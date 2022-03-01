UK passes law to ban all Russian-linked ships from entering its ports
Britain said on Tuesday it had passed a law that would ban all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports.
Britain had said on Monday that it wanted all ports to refuse entry to ships that were Russian flagged, registered or controlled while it drew up new legislation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.
Read more:
Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talks
Europe does not believe ‘Putin’s propaganda’: German foreign minister
Massive boycott of Lavrov speech at conference on disarmament
-
Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talksThe Kremlin on Tuesday said it was too early to draw conclusions from a first round of talks held with Ukraine on ending the war following Moscow’s ... World News
-
Over 660,000 people flee Ukraine: UNHCRMore than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the UN ... World News
-
At least 10 killed in strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Zelenskyy claims war crimeAt least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, ... World News
-
Europe does not believe ‘Putin’s propaganda’: German foreign ministerRussia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “terrible turning point” but anyone who thought Europeans would remain in a state of shock or believe Russian ... World News
-
Russian FM Lavrov says time for US to remove nuclear weapons from EuropeThe West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying ... World News
-
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland to ensure safety: Air forceGerman warplanes are flying armed air patrols in the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday. “Safeguarding the skies ... World News
-
Zelenskyy to address European parliamentUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to address the European Parliament by videolink on Tuesday as his country battles to hold back invading ... World News
-
Massive boycott of Lavrov speech at conference on disarmamentUkraine’s ambassador and diplomats from a wide number of countries staged a walkout on Tuesday as Russia’s foreign minister addressed the Conference ... World News
-
Kremlin says it considers Zelenskyy legitimate president of UkraineThe Kremlin says it considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy the legitimate president of Ukraine.A Kremlin spokesperson also said that Ukraine’s European Union ... World News