UK passes law to ban all Russian-linked ships from entering its ports

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, on January 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Britain said on Tuesday it had passed a law that would ban all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports.

Britain had said on Monday that it wanted all ports to refuse entry to ships that were Russian flagged, registered or controlled while it drew up new legislation.

“We’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talks

Europe does not believe ‘Putin’s propaganda’: German foreign minister

Massive boycott of Lavrov speech at conference on disarmament

