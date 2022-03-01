US calls on UN to expel Russian diplomat for being ‘intelligence operative’
The US on Tuesday called for the expulsion of another Russian diplomat in the country, accusing the individual of being an “intelligence operative.”
“On February 28, the United States also initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States,” the US Mission to the UN said.
This move is separate from the decision announced on Monday where the US said it had ordered 12 Russian diplomats to leave the country for taking part in “espionage activities.”
The US mission’s spokesperson Olivia Dalton tweeted that the move to expel the 12 Russians had “been in the works for several months.”
