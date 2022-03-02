Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks to be held Thursday on Belarus-Poland border
Russia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow’s chief negotiator said Wednesday, nearly one week into Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
“The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning,” Vladimir Medinsky said, for ceasefire talks, while the Ukrainian presidency confirmed its delegation was “on its way” to the venue of the talks.
Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine but the ceasefire talks failed to reach a breakthrough.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said it was too early to draw conclusions from the first round of talks held with Ukraine.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s emergency service said the Russian invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures.
