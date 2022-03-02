Japan protests suspected air incursion by Russia

Tokyo lodged a diplomatic protest with Moscow after scrambling fighter jets on Wednesday as a suspected Russian helicopter entered Japan’s northern airspace at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine.
Japan, which has volatile ties and border disputes with key neighbors China, Russia and South Korea, routinely sends jets to defend its territorial airspace.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The country scrambled military jets 49 times in January, 142 times in December and 127 times in November, the defense ministry says. Most were to counter approaching Chinese aircraft, although many of the rest involved Russian aircraft.
On Wednesday morning, one suspected Russian helicopter flew into Japanese territorial airspace off northern Hokkaido island, Japan’s defense ministry said in a brief statement.
The Japan Air Self Defense Force scrambled an unspecified number of jets and issued warnings to the helicopter to leave.
“We lodged a protest with the Russian government today through a diplomatic channel and called for a halt to such acts,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a routine briefing.
“Russia’s increasing activity near and in our territorial waters and airspace is worrying,” he added.
The defense ministry was analyzing the intent of the flight including if it was related to the Russian assault on Ukraine, local media reported.
Japan, along with other G7 countries, has pressured Moscow over the invasion, with a series of sanctions on Russian financial institutions and chip exports.
Read more:
Japan sanctions Russia’s Putin over Ukraine invasion
Russia deploys advanced S-300 missiles to disputed chain of islands near Japan
-
Japan PM Kishida condemns Russia’s ‘one-sided actions’ in UkrainePrime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan strongly condemns the one-sided actions of Russia, following reports that Russian forces had ... World News
-
Japan offers gas to Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensionsJapan is offering Europe part of its liquified natural gas imports over fears supplies will be disrupted by tensions surrounding a possible Russian ... World News
-
Japan extends US military support amid China, North Korea ‘challenges’Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over tensions with China and North Korea.US ... World News
-
China’s Xi, in message to North Korea’s Kim, vows cooperation under ‘new situation’Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the significance of cooperation between the two countries, North Korea’s ... World News