.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Cruise missile hits Ukraine’s Kharkiv city council building 

  • Font
A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (AFP)
A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Cruise missile hits Ukraine’s Kharkiv city council building

Reuters, Lviv

Published: Updated:

Russian forces fired a cruise missile into the city council building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the deputy governor of the region Roman Semenukha said.

A key Russian target, Kharkiv has come under intense shelling over the past two days, with 21 people killed in the past day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny calls on Russians to stage daily anti-war protests

Mexico declines to impose economic sanctions on Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More