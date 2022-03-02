Cruise missile hits Ukraine’s Kharkiv city council building
Russian forces fired a cruise missile into the city council building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the deputy governor of the region Roman Semenukha said.
A key Russian target, Kharkiv has come under intense shelling over the past two days, with 21 people killed in the past day.
