Russia’s Lavrov says a third World War would be nuclear and destructive: Report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
File photo of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia’s Lavrov says a third World War would be nuclear and destructive: Report

Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a “real danger” if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

Russian FM Lavrov says time for US to remove nuclear weapons from Europe

Russia’s isolation grows as Ukraine fighting rages, denying Putin decisive early gain

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Ukraine’s Kyiv

