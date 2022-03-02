Russian forces take full control of Kherson in Ukraine: Report
The Russian army claimed on Wednesday it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as Moscow’s invasion of the pro-Western country went into its seventh day.
“The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control,” defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.
