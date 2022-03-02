Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Twitter will comply with the European Union’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday.

“The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”

Outside the EU, Twitter would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of content from these outlets as well as labelling it.

