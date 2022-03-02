Ukraine asks Russian mothers to come forward and fetch captured troops
Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.
“A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen, and cellphone videos are circling online of bewildered and disarmed young men in uniform.
Kyiv has sought to undermine Russian public support for the invasion by opening a telephone hotline for Russian parents to find out if their sons are among the dead or captured.
The defense ministry has published telephone numbers and an email address to provide information about captured Russians, and mothers will be invited to Kyiv to collect their missing sons.
“You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you,” the ministry statement said.
“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians are not waging war against mothers and their captured children.”
Read more:
Russia’s Lavrov says a third World War would be nuclear and destructive: Report
Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Ukraine’s Kyiv
Russia lashes out at countries arming Ukraine: Understand danger of consequences
-
US preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs: SourceThe United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, a source familiar with the ... World News
-
Russia wants launch guarantees from Europe’s ArianespaceRussia’s space agency on Wednesday demanded legal guarantees from Europe’s Arianespace and OneWeb that satellites Moscow is set to launch this year ... World News
-
Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continuesAn adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia had not captured Kherson, a southern port city that Russia had ... World News
-
Ukraine says more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasionThe Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, ... World News