.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bid

  • Font
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 27, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 27, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bid

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after talking on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel he was waiting for news on Kyiv’s bid to join the European Union.

“We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine’s membership in the EU,” Zelenskyy said calling Michel, who chairs the EU national leaders, Ukraine’s “trusted friend.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged the EU to “prove that you are with us” in Ukraine's war with Russia, a day after Kyiv officially asked to join the bloc.

European Union lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation as he addressed the European Parliament via video link.

UN urges countries to open borders to African citizens fleeing Ukraine

Indian student killed in shelling Ukraine’s Kharkiv: India’s foreign ministry

Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continues

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More