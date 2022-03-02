Ukraine’s Zelenskyy waiting for positive signals on EU bid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday after talking on the phone with European Council President Charles Michel he was waiting for news on Kyiv’s bid to join the European Union.
“We discussed the current situation on the battlefield and diplomatic efforts. Waiting for the positive signals about Ukraine’s membership in the EU,” Zelenskyy said calling Michel, who chairs the EU national leaders, Ukraine’s “trusted friend.”
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged the EU to “prove that you are with us” in Ukraine's war with Russia, a day after Kyiv officially asked to join the bloc.
European Union lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation as he addressed the European Parliament via video link.
