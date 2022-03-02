Venice Biennale bans Russian delegations amid Ukraine crisis
The Venice Biennale, one of Italy’s top cultural institutions, announced Wednesday a ban on anyone linked to the Russian government in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.
“For those who oppose the current regime in Russia there will always be a place in the exhibitions of La Biennale, from art to architecture, and in its festivals, from cinema to dance, from music to theatre,” it said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“As long as this situation persists, La Biennale rejects any form of collaboration with those who, on the contrary, have carried out or supported such a grievous act of aggression.”
It said it “will therefore not accept the presence at any of its events of official delegations, institutions or persons tied in any capacity to the Russian government.”
The Biennale joins a growing number of cultural organizations dropping those considered to be close to Moscow following the invasion last week of Ukraine, Russia’s pro-Western neighbor.
The Russian Pavilion at the Biennale’s International Art Exhibition, which opens next month, has already been closed after its artists and curator pulled out in protest at the conflict.
Read more:
Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations: Statement
Russia bans UK airplanes from landing, crossing its airspace
EU excludes seven Russian banks from SWIFT: Official journal
-
Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over spying allegationsBulgaria has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said on ... World News
-
Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks to be held Thursday on Belarus-Poland borderRussia and Ukraine will discuss a ceasefire at upcoming talks on the border between Poland and Belarus, Moscow’s chief negotiator said Wednesday, ... World News
-
Russia says 498 of its soldiers killed, 1,597 wounded in UkraineRussia said Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched an ... World News
-
Arab refugees see double standards in Europe’s embrace of UkrainiansSyrian refugee Ahmad al-Hariri, who fled the war in his country for neighbouring Lebanon 10 years ago, spent the last decade hoping in vain to escape ... Features